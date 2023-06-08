The fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s Never Have I Ever hit Netflix earlier today, and it is currently trending on Twitter thanks to its fans already catching the episodes and sharing their views on it. Never Have I Ever Season 4 sees Maitreyi Ramakrishnan return as Devi alongside Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben) and others. The season consists of 10 and has given closure to everything happening since 2020.

As the show hit Netflix, fans of NHIE took to the micro-blogging site to share their views about how impressed or disappointed they were with the show. While many felt the climax left them teary and emotional (as there will be no more episodes about the drama in Devi’s life), others called it cringe and ‘the worst representation of how teenagers actually act’. Read on to know their reactions.

WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT!

Reviewing Never Have I Ever Season 4, one wrote, “never have i ever was such a chaotic show from start to finish but it’s had one of the most beautiful ends imaginable :(( i couldn’t be happier with this ending.”

Another added, “tf you mean daxton is not end game are you CRAZYYY ???? I WILL FIGHT FOR YALL DAXTON” Reviewing Never Have I Ever Season 4, a third added, “never have I ever went from being my comfort show to breaking my heart”

Have you caught up on Never Have I Ever Season 4? What do you think of the finale season of the Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison-led comedy-drama? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

