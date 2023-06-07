Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi’s directorial thriller series Dahaad was recently released on a popular OTT platform. Many praised the performances of Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, and others, but TV actress Kamya Punjabi is not entirely impressed with Sonakshi’s performance.

Kamya has been working in the television industry for over two decades and seems pretty content with the medium. However, she took an indirect dig at the Bollywood actress and her acting prowess displayed in the thriller series. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kamya Punjabi reportedly described how artists go into a variety of mediums without having any acting skills. She is also against labelling actors as movie, TV, or OTT stars. She even acknowledged that some actors find it difficult to defend their characters or the material to which they contribute.

Without explicitly taking a dig, Kamya Punjabi gave a cryptic perspective that alludes to Sonakshi Sinha and her most recent web series, Dahaad. “Bahut saare projects mein aise log dikhte hain jin ko acting ka A bhi nahi aata (There are actors in projects, who don’t known A of acting).”

She further added, “Sorry, but I won’t name them. Recently, I watched a web show in which a big personality, the daughter of a very big actor, made her debut. I started that show aur mujh se ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua because unko bilkul acting nahi aati (I couldn’t watch after one episode because the artiste doesn’t know how to act). But what can one do… she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show.”

Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi, who is well-known for her work on the television shows Sanjog, Piya Ka Ghar, Doli Armaanon Ki, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, remarked that she is not the kind of person who would want to work in the film or OTT businesses. Since she prefers it, Punjabi places a high priority on watching television.

For more updates on TV News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ramayan’s Arun Govil Opens Up On His Upcoming Film About Ram Janmabhoomi Movement “It Is Not An Easy Film…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News