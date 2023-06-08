Is everything not well between music couple Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh? The couple, who never misses a chance to paint the town red with their lovey-dovey photos, is often subjected to trolls and criticism. Neha and Rohan took everyone by surprise when they got married on October 24, 2020, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony after falling head-over-heels in love with each other while shooting for ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ music video.

The Saki Saki singer turned a year older on June 6. While her birthday was celebrated by her family and close friends with much zeal and enthusiasm, Rohanpreet was MIA from the photos. Scroll down for the details.

Neha Kakkar has flooded the internet with numerous photos from her birthday celebrations. The singer can be seen having a gala time with her parents, siblings and close friends. While some couldn’t stop showering blessings upon her while wishing her on her birthday, a section of netizens asked about Rohanpreet Singh’s absence from the photos. Another point that’s worth noticing is that Rohan has neither liked or commented on any of her birthday celebration photos.

Commenting on the photos, a user asked, “Where is Rohan?,” while another said, “Rohu ji ka khel khtm”

A third user asked, “Where is ur husband in the pics?” while fourth one wrote, “Birthday toh thik h but aapke life partner Rohan preet nhi hai aapke birthday pr aapke saath.”

A few more comments read:

“Rohu nay dekhat baten neha,”

“Apke bdy pr rohanpreet to dikh ni re h invite ni kiya tha kya,”

“Didi bhai se Ladahi ho gai hai kya dikhai nahi de rahe h ap ke birthday par Mera bhai Rohu k sath ap k nahi sorry didi happy birthday so love you didi my name is Monish soni Punjab se”

Check out her photos below:

Well, netizens’ comments have got us thinking if all is well between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet or not. We hope the couple sort out their problem and treat fans with more adorable pictures of them together, putting all the speculations to the rest.

