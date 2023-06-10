The upcoming Superman movie by James Gunn has got the internet buzzing as every update about the project hypes up the superhero fandom. While the cast has always been a subject of discussion on the internet, as no official name has been announced, a new report says that the movie will have more characters from the DC. The rebooted universe will have more characters that the superhero fandom has been waiting for a long time.

After the departure of Henry Cavill from the DC movies, the superhero fandom is yet to get its official Superman. As there have been plenty of rumours about the contenders to play the role, it has been said that Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney are the top contenders. With all that, it is also said that the movie will introduce The Authority, which adds more to the hype.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, a group of superheroes will debut alongside the Man of Steel in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. While the new group was already teased in the original announcement by James Gunn about the DCU reboot slat, Gunn called The Authority “one of [his] real passion projects:” However, it is said that the group will be seen first in the reboot of Clark Kent titular movie. We wonder how the new group would align after the departure of Henry Cavill‘s titular hero.

As it has been rumoured that the new superhero group will make its debut in the new Superman movie, James Gunn revealed that he has been working really hard on it with the writers. “This is a big movie. I don’t know how many of you are familiar with the Authority. They’re WildStorm characters. WildStorm was a comics imprint that was bought by DC that I really love. We’re moving a lot of these WildStorm characters into the DCU,” said the filmmaker when he introduced the group in his DCU announcement.

With all that, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

