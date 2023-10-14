Pete Davidson has been apparently using derogatory remarks against women on a continuous basis, and if reports are to be believed, his inner circle is upset about it. They are still wondering why he has not been canceled yet. The Internet was quick to react to these new reports as many claimed that he won’t be canceled because he is a tall white guy. Scroll down to know the scoop.

On the personal front, Pete Davidson recently made headlines for dating Madelyn Cline post his split with Chase Sui Wonders. The duo called it quits after apparently dating for a year. Pete earlier dated Kanye West’s former wife Kim Kardashian for eight months.

Now, speaking of the latest, according to The Sun, Pete Davidson’s close pals are not fine with how he has been using misogynistic slurs. The Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum was earlier in the news for calling a PETA employee c*nt in a leaked voicemail. The comedian also made headlines recently for cracking a slavery joke and telling a woman, ‘you are c*nt, sit the f**k down’ after the woman dubbed him a racist during his stand-up. Now, sources have revealed that his inner circle is shocked over why he has not been canceled yet.

“When Pete left that voicemail calling the woman from PETA that C-word, I was left without words,” said an insider adding, “But now he’s used it to disparage a woman in his audience on his tour, and that’s just totally unacceptable.”

The insider added, “That word is indefensible. He’s already notoriously difficult to work with, but using that word, that’s not nice, you cannot call a woman that. That is called being canceled.” The tipster further shared, “It’s not something you’d expect someone to say who respects women, and certainly not a guy who dates some of the hottest women in Hollywood. Despite being raised by a mother- he seems to have a lot of anger towards women.”

The insider also mentioned, “Using the c-word is so disgusting and so disrespectful. When PETA throws a fit and calls you out on something, you just ignore it, they can’t do anything to you- exploding on them does nothing for anyone. But then you continue to use that word publicly to refer to a woman in your audience, there seems to be no limit to who you feel you can hurl that at.”

Social media users were quick to react to these allegations as one user stated, “It’s a rude and vulgar thing to say but this is not something that’s gonna get Pete Davidson canceled.”

The next one commented, “It’s also worth noting that the social weight of the word as a slur varies around the country, in the northeast, New York, Boston, and some other cities is a pretty casual word.” And, one stated, “He used that word in a scripted performance on a Comedy Central roast and there was no backlash. I don’t believe the part about his inner circle of mostly male comedians being upset about this.”

One person said, “Canceled from what? Galavanting around town? He’s like a socialite at this point,” as another chimed in, “Because he played the PR game well by publicly dating women who have more cultural clout than him. If he was a woman, people would accuse her of sleeping her way to fame.”

An individual added, “Because he’s a tall white guy,” as one concluded, “Why is this dude famous? He’s not a good actor, doesn’t have a hit stand-up special, wasn’t good on SNL, looks like a skeleton with tattoos, and just gets away with having a sh*tty attitude.”

