Pete Davidson has been doing many stand-up acts since he quit the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show in May 2022. Now, according to the latest reports, the comedian apparently hit back at one of his fans during his latest comedy show, and this did not go down well with the audience as he was soon dubbed as a racist during his explosive set. Pete was in a rehab for a long time and has only recently returned to the stage. Scroll down to know the scoop.

On the personal front, Pete Davidson made headlines for his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. The two apparently called it quits after dating for less than a year. Pete and Chase first met on the set of their 2022 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. He earlier dated Kim Kardashian for eight months.

Circling back to Pete Davidson’s explosive set, according to The Sun, the actor performed at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It was reported that Pete, along with his pals and fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney, were up on stage after the show to answer some of the fans questions. A woman – amid the same, apparently shouted at Pete that he was a “racist” but Jon intervened to cool down the situation while trying to defend that it was all just a part of Pete’s act. However, before the situation could be controlled, the comedian gave it back to the lady shouting, “You’re a c**t. Sit the f*ck down!”

The publication reported that Pete Davidson’s friend Jon Stewart cracked a joke to light up the scene saying, “clean up in aisle 3” as the three of them got off the stage. According to an eyewitness, Pete’s racism part from his skit came when he joked about home bedrooms. “He was talking about his realtor, who is black,” said an insider adding, “And he said the realtor was showing him homes, and he called the big room the ‘master bedroom.’”

The Saturday Night Live alum then apparently did a skit where he introduced himself as “the master” before being corrected by the realtor, who said the term is now “primary bedroom” because ‘master’ was named after slavery.

It is yet not clear whether Pete Davidson’s joke was aimed at the woman or not. The comedian has also not addressed the matter on his social media accounts yet. We will keep you posted.

