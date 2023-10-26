The HBO series Game of Thrones has given some iconic characters and moments over the course of its run. Every actor did their job commendably, and among them is Lena Headey, who was seen as Cersei Lannister. But the send-off given to her character by the writers of the series was heavily criticized by the fans. Even the actress once expressed her disappointment with how she died on the show.

David Benioff and DB Weiss created the show, an adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. It had Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, and others in crucial roles. As mentioned above, every actor played their part efficiently, and as a result, the series became very popular among the fans.

Lena Headey’s character had a romantic and incestual relationship with her on-screen brother Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. In the season finale, which came out in 2019, Cersei and Jaime get crushed under the rubble of the Red Keep. She was one of the show’s most ruthless and cunning characters, and to see her die like that was highly disappointing for the fans and her.

In an interview with The Observer, she revealed that she hoped to share her concerns about Cersei’s death with the writers of Game of Thrones. When asked what she would have said to them, she said, “I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously, you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

In that same interview, she revealed that she was shattered upon discovering Cersei Lannister’s fate. On a lighter note, Lena Headey added that the co-stars had a WhatsApp group, and she called it ‘Throners.’ The actress, however, did not hold any grudge for how D&D ended her iconic character. She said that things end, and one has to move on.

The fans were still disappointed with the Game of Thrones writer’s decision to kill Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister like that. It is not just her character’s ending that the fans hated; what they did to Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen gave her a similar fate as her father, The Mad King.

People have finally moved on from Game of Thrones and are currently invested in its spin-off House of the Dragon. The fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of this series.

