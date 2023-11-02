Marvel Cinematic Universe has been struggling with its content after Avengers: Endgame, and that is no news to people anymore. It has now doubled with the domestic violence case against Jonathan Majors, who plays a crucial character in the MCU. Amid all the troubles, the studio reportedly plans to do an Avengers film with the OG stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans. Yes, you read that right! Marvel is surely getting desperate.

With Evans, Downey, and Johansson in the OG team, it was considered the peak time in Marvel. Along with Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, the studio flourished. But things have been rough after the 2019 magnum opus, where RDJ’s Iron Man and ScarJo’s Black Widow die, and Evans’ Captain America becomes old. After that, very few films and series managed to impress the audience fully, but none did as great as the pre-Endgame era.

Jonathan Majors, aka Kang the Conqueror, has been set up as the next big villain in the MCU, but that too is shrouded in controversy with his domestic violence scandal. According to a report by Variety, Marvel has been thinking of making an Avengers film with the OG cast, indicating the revival of Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson’s characters. However, both the stars are some of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood; hence, the film’s budget would be reaching the sky, to say the least, along with the other costs like VFX and all.

Besides that, it is also a question whether Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson would agree to return for another Avengers film or not. The Lucy star responded negatively, saying, “Chapter is over” on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast. On the other hand, RDJ just gave one of his best performances in Oppenheimer, which has added more value to his star power. As per speculations, he might get nominated for the Oscars, too.

If we speak about how Marvel could bring Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson back, then the answer is ‘multiverse.’ With the introduction of the multiverse in the MCU, reviving their characters won’t be that hard, but RDJ had reportedly said that the studio should get Tom Cruise for the role of Iron Man now. In short, the entire thing is a big mess right now, and we hope things get sorted for the best.

As for the Avengers movies, there are two films in the pipeline- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Both have the concept of the multiverse and can help bring back the OG cast. The report also stated that both Marvel and Disney are worried about Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case, and if needed, they might replace him. Not only that, they might bring in a new villain in the latter phase as well.

For now, Jonathan Majors is seen as Victor Timely in Loki Season 2, streaming on Disney+.

