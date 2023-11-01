Several self-made Hollywood actors have done different jobs to meet ends. As they did not find fame overnight, they achieved financial stability by picking up all kinds of jobs. While Chris Pratt and Channing Tatum once admitted to being str*ppers and Jeremy Renner revealed he was a makeup artist, Johnny Depp once mentioned how he enjoyed his other job where he could have fake names. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Depp has been in the industry for almost four decades and his charm never faded away. The actor made his acting debut with the 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street. After doing a few more gigs, he grew to fame with his lead role in the television series 21 Jump Street.

Johnny Depp had humble beginnings, and he often talks about them in his interviews. The actor once revealed how he grew up with his elder siblings in a house where his mother would hit them with anything that came in her hands. He even dropped out of school at 16 as he wanted to become a musician. In 1983, after his marriage to Lori Anne Allison, the actor found it hard to meet ends and took a job as a ballpoint pen salesman to support his family.

Once, during a conversation with Interview Magazine, Johnny Depp got candid about one of his pre-fame jobs and revealed that he worked as a telemarketer. One thing fun about the job was that the Pirates of the Caribbean star got to create new identities for himself and one of the names that he mentioned he used to be was ‘Edward Quartermaine’.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star said, “I marketed pens—on the phone. But the beauty of the gig was that you had to call these strangers and say, ‘Hi, how ya doing?’ You made up a name, like, ‘Hey, it’s Edward Quartermaine from California. You’re eligible to receive this grand­father clock or a trip to Tahiti.’” Johnny Depp added how he used to promise all kinds of things to his customers to convince them to buy pens. He added, “But I actually think that was the first experience I had with acting.”

The actor and his first wife, Lori, split up two years after their marriage and cited irreconcilable differences. They remained close friends even after their divorce.

On the work front, Depp recently made his comeback to acting with Jeanne Du Barry and received positive reviews for his performance.

