Ryan Reynolds’ humorous superhero character Deadpool created quite a stir among the audience with its introductory movie in 2016. The movie saw Wade Wilson going to a twisted scientist in search of a cure for his cancer but was left disfigured with immense powers and strengths. While Wilson’s vengeance, vulnerable and humorous sides were widely explored in the movie, his romantic side was not left behind. Reynolds had a handful of romantic scenes with Morena Baccarin in the movie, but the latter did not enjoy them.

The 2016 movie was the first instalment in the Deadpool film series and came out to be an overnight success. Wilson’s witty humor portrayed by Reynolds was widely lauded. After the first two films, the mutate was finally given a green signal to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Coming back, Morena Baccarin played Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa, in the first movie. Morena and Ryan Reynolds indeed nailed it when it came to the romance meter in the film, but things were different behind the scenes as the Gotham actress was not fond of kissing the actor due to his latex suit.

Back in 2018, ahead of Deadpool 2’s release, Morena Baccarin got candid about her experience of kissing Ryan Reynolds in an interview with People Now. She described it in the funniest way possible and said, “I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex c*ndom.” She added how the smell of the material bothered her and said, “It basically just smells like rubber the entire time.”

Morena Baccarin further talked about the difficulties of acting opposite a man in a fully covered suit (Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool suit). While she called the Adam’s Project star a “trooper,” she added that she found it more challenging to connect with him in the costume. Baccarin further mentioned how even Reynolds must have felt the difference in how people reacted to him when he was in the suit.

Ryan Renolds is all set to star in the upcoming third instalment in the series Deadpool 3. While he will reprise his role as the mutate, the movie will also see Hugh Jackman returning to his role as Logan, aka Wolverine. Helmed by Shawn Levy, the much-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. The incidents of the upcoming flick are set to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

