James Corden, English television host known for hosting The Late Late Show was once in a running to feature instead of Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. With the comeback performance of Brendan Fraser, audiences went on to demand an Oscar for the actor. However, the recent comment by James Corden has left everyone amazed, what if James Gorden would have played the titular role in The Whale.

Being an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play, The Whale was received as Brendan Fraser’s comeback movie and was widely acclaimed. Talking about his latest Amazon series titled Mammals, James Corden reveals he was in line to play the 600-pound English teacher which was later played by Brendan Fraser in The Whale.

On sharing about his missed opportunity in conversation with Deadline, Corden also says that Nocturnal Animals filmmaker Tom Ford was going to direct the movie instead of Darren Aronofsky, “I was going to play that part, and Tom Ford was going to direct.” Later he also said he left the project because the project wanted an actor who actually weighed 600 pounds.

James Corden says the reason for not getting the role was the age difference. The 44-year-old American TV host was “too young” in comparison to Brendan Fraser who is 54 years old. Corden also reveals Tom Ford detached himself from the project as he wanted “complete control” over the creative process of the project. The TV host also teased that former Batman actor George Clooney was attached to helm the project at some point.

The comeback performance of Brendan Fraser was highly appreciated by the fans and critics which became the central reason behind the film earning widespread success. Brendan Fraser made The Whale one of the most intense movies of 2022 with his captivating performance. The Late Late Show‘s host, James Corden went on to appreciate Fraser’s emotionally striking performance as an obese middle-aged English teacher.

