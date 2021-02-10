Football superstar David Beckham‘s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has sparked off marriage rumours after he was spotted wearing a golden band on his left hand’s ring finger.

Brooklyn, an upcoming photographer, was spotted exiting a shopping mall wearing the golden band, sending across the buzz that he might have said “I do”, secretly to fiancee Nicola Peltz, according to thesun.co.uk. The 21-year-old was pushing a shopping trolley when he was clicked.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged in July last year.

The big announcement was made by the couple themselves on Instagram. “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic,” wrote Nicola Peltz

Besides this, Brooklyn Beckham has also been in the news for his extensive tattoo collection, much like his father. He has love notes from Nicola Peltz, her eyes, his grandmother’s name and many other artistic expressions inked to his body.

