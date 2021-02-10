Cardi B is the OG queen and there’s no second thought to it. The WAP singer is sassy, she’s stylish and she’s bold. There’s no way you can mess with her because it’ll be the worst regret. Some of the social media users troll the rapper time and again over her appearance. She’s giving it back to all of them and this time, with an unfiltered face!

Advertisement

The Taki Taki singer took to Instagram and shared a video of herself. It witnessed her in a never-seen-before raw avatar. One could notice not an ounce of makeup, hair all messed up and the blemishes on her face. Cardi oozed confidence in her true self while she also clapped back at haters.

Advertisement

In the video, Cardi B could be heard saying, “This me with no makeup, no filter, you can see all of the little blemishes on my face. I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair … like I feel good. ‘I just wanted to let you know that I feel comfortable in my skin … that I’m great, that I’m happy, my records doing great. Just because you have so much hatred in your heart, that when I do great, you want to put it down. You can’t. I’m going to stay on top with this face, makeup or not.”

Cardi B captioned her empowering post, “This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap all that,’ she captioned the clip. ‘I never been afraid to show my real self. When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face. I’m confident in my own skin. You b****es need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring b****es down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s.”

Check out the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Isn’t Cardi B a boss lady? We are in love!

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Are Not A Part Of The Film; But Adds The Studio Hides The Script From Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube