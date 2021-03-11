The much-awaited Better Call Saul Season 6 which is also the final instalment of the show is finally on floors. Director Peter Gould took to Twitter and shared the update with curious fans.

Sharing a picture of the clapper featuring Gene, Peter wrote, “Yes! And awaaaaaaaay we go! BCS S6 D1! “

Peter’s tweet was flooded with comments of so many excited fans but it’s Rhea Seehorn aka Kim Wexler’s tweet which is making us even more excited and curious.

Rhea quoted Peter’s tweet and wrote, “SO EXCITING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Now Rhea Seehorn is not just another star cast member of Better Call Saul. Over the 5 seasons run of the show, her character, Kim Wexler has shown a great arc. From being a colleague of Jimmy McGill to being a close associate to being his girlfriend and then eventually being his partner in crime, she has evolved a lot.

While her character arc has been really interesting, one thing has been making the fans bite their nails. It is the thought that where did Kim Wexler go in the Breaking Bad world? It’s a known fact that Better Call Saul is a prequel to BB. Wexler has been an extremely important person in Jimmy aka Saul Goodman’s life so what happens with her in season 6 is something everyone is looking forward to. There are so many fan theories about the same as well. While a section of fans think that she will be dead in season 6, others think she will part ways with Jimmy. A fan theory also suggests that she will continue to be the shadow partner of Saul as the BCS and BB world collide.

So if Kim Wexler actor, Rhea feels it’s “SO EXCITING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” to get back on the sets of Better Call Saul, it means something. Isn’t it?

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean, Tony Dalton and others in lead. Are you looking forward to the final season of the show? Let us know in the comments section down below.

