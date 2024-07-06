From starring in music videos together to crashing each other’s dates, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have been together through thick and thin. Since 2014, the Lover singer and model have been friends when they were photographed together at an Oscars afterparty. Their bond got stronger when Gigi appeared in Swift’s star-studded Bad Blood music video and have been inseparable since then. Whether it’s Swift’s sold-out shows or the birth of Hadid’s daughter Khai, the two have always been by each other’s sides. Here’s the complete timeline of Hadid and Swift’s friendship.

2014: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Photographed At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The two were first photographed together in March 2014 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party alongside Jaime King and Ireland Baldwin.

2015: Gigi Hadid Talks About Bad Blood Music Video

Gigi Hadid was among the many other famous stars in Swift’s Bad Blood music video. The video starred Kendrick Lamar, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Zendaya, and Karlie Kloss. Talking with People, Hadid said about the video, “A lot of badass-ness – just the craziest thing you will ever see. I can’t say much, but it’s gonna be epic.”

In the same year, Swift and Hadid alongside Martha Hunt were spotted hanging out in New York City following the video release. Swift even posted a photo of the trio on her Instagram and captioned, “On tonight’s episode of ‘Not Purposely Trying to Recreate Music Videos, Just Going Out For Indian Food.’” After the three had a good time in NYC, Hadid and Hunt joined Swift on stage during her concert in Detroit.

2016: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s Girls’ Night

Swift and Hadid spent a girls’ night and tuned into Grease: Live as shared by the model on her Snapchat. She posted a video of herself and Swift captioning, “We’re also performing Grease Live in the living room.”

In February, the two were again spotted together to get their nails done in Los Angeles. For the Fourth of July in 2016, the besties alongside Delevingne posed in matching swimsuits as the three of them wore red, white, and blue striped swimsuits. A few months later, Swift was spotted as a third wheel with Hadid and her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

2017: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Talk About Their Friendship

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Swift and Hadid talked about their friendship. Hadid expressed that with such a busy schedule she’s not looking to expand her friend circle, adding, “The time I do have off, it’s not even enough to give everyone I love attention. I’m good with [the friends] I’ve got.” Meanwhile, Swift said, “As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people. Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response.” In December 2017, Hadid posted an adorable birthday post for Swift on her Instagram.

2018: Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift’s Concert

At Swift’s concert, concertgoers captured Hadid dancing to the pop star’s song Don’t Blame Me from her album Reputation. Hadid later posted snippets from the evening on her Instagram Story. On the occasion of New Year in 2019, Swift and Hadid dressed up as their childhood heroes and the other attendees at the party included Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds and Iris Apatow.

2019: Gigi Hadid Supports Taylor Swift Amid Battle with Big Machine Records

Following the feud between Swift, Scooter Braun, and Big Machine Label Group who were preventing the singer from performing her older songs at the American Music Awards, her bestie came to her defense. Hadid took to Twitter and wrote, “Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!”

2020: Taylor Swift Gifts Gigi Hadid’s Daughter a Handmade Blanket

In 2020, Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter Khai, and the model’s best friend sent her blessing by gifting the baby a pink handmade blanket. Later in December, Swift celebrated her 31st birthday and received a tribute from Hadid as the model posted a sweet picture on her Instagram and mentioned her as “My T!”.

2021: Gigi Hadid Talks About Sentimental Gift From Taylor Swift

During an interview with Vogue, Hadid talked about another sentimental gift Swift sent her when Khai was born. It was a stuffed bear that was sewn from one of Swift’s personal dresses. Hadid shared, “It’s misshapen, and she called it Ugly Bear. She had one when she was little.”

2022: Gigi Hadid Praises Taylor Swift as an “Exceptional Cook”

During a conversation with InStyle, Hadid shared that Swift is not only a good friend but also an “exceptional cook.” She explained that the singer makes a “really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili.” She said, “I love to cook, but it’s also such a treat to get cooked for. And when you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that, I think that that’s when you start to find the friends that you really connect with because you’re both working towards manifesting those really special moments.”

2023: Gigi Hadid Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

A fan spotted Hadid walking backstage before the concert as she attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Nashville alongside Matty Healy, Lily Aldridge, and Abigail and Ashley Avignone. Again in July, Hadid supported Swift at her concert in Santa Clara, California.

2024: Gigi Hadid Gifts Custom Ring to Taylor Swift

Hadid recently collaborated with Cece Jewellery to create a custom ring for her best friend. She got the ring engraved with a letter, TTPD, which seemingly means the release of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Must Read: When Chadwick Boseman Was Fired From Daytime Soap ‘All My Children’ For Refusing To Play Racial Stereotype: “You Are Too Much Trouble”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News