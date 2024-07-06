In the last few years, the film industry has widely captured audiences’ attention with a plethora of action films, displaying mayhem and incredible explosions. Nearly every action film on OTTs or otherwise that turns a profit is almost guaranteed a follow-up, leading to a staggering number of sequels that are currently in various stages of production in Hollywood. While some sequels like Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt in the eighth Mission: Impossible film are widely known, others sometimes fly under the radar. Here, we have listed all the movies, from long-awaited to surprising continuations that are bustling with exciting projects.

Rush Hour 4

17 years have passed since Rush Hour 3 hit the cinemas reuniting Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. After such a long gap in the last chapter of the comedy-action movie, fans are wondering if the fourth chapter will actually come into play. For years, the entertainment press teased the fourth installment of the Rush Hour franchise. Even in 2018, Tucker himself shared encouraging updates for the next chapter, but Chan, who revealed in 2017 that the script is completed, admitted in 2022 that Rush Hour 4 script is still under development. With so much confusion and tease, all we could hear was that the movie was “in the works.” To break the bubble, it is highly likely that the movie might not happen at all as there are no official announcements by Warner Bros., and the studio has cut ties with Brett Ratner long ago following sexual misconduct allegations. But nothing can be said for sure, anything can happen in this industry.

Red Notice 2

Netflix’s original action-comedy, Red Notice, starred an A-list cast including Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Ruby Rose, and more. The movie earned the biggest opening day ever for Netflix’s originals in 2021 and got the green light for another two sequels. The head of Netflix, Scott Stuber revealed in November 2023 that one sequel is under development and is near completion and will be ready “relatively soon”. Moreover, Gadot hinted at the script for Red Notice 2 to Collider, adding, “We’re all talking about it. I don’t know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it’s, whoo! We’re all very excited about it!” Although the movie is a go for the third chapter, Netflix is not in a hurry and is taking time to begin the production. As the long-awaited sequel to the action-comedy film will soon grace our screens, you can rewatch Red Notice on Netflix to refresh the storyline.

Top Gun 3

After the massive success of Tom Cruise’s stellar movie, Top Gun: Maverick, the next chapter is officially in the works with Cruise and Miles Teller. The movie garnered success at the box office and even won a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Song. As reported by Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick’s co-writer Ehren Kruger is writing the story for the upcoming movie, and it will be produced by Paramount Pictures. Moreover, it is confirmed that alongside Cruise and Teller, Glen Powell is also returning for the project with Jerry Bruckheimer as the producer of the film. As for the release date, it’s hard to tell when the production will begin as “Tom is so busy”.

The Gray Man 2

Another Netflix original, The Gray Man, an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, has confirmed its sequel which is currently in the pipeline. The co-director of the movie Joe Russo confirmed that The Gray Man 2 is in development, however, they’re figuring out the story. He told GamesRadar, “We’re developing concepts we think are the right direction to take the character in and so, we are working on that at the moment. I mean, you’re juggling like 14 things at the same time so you have to apportion your time correctly to each one of them.” Although little information has been disclosed, with the confirmation of the sequel, we can relax and wait for its release as it is going to be as epic as the first chapter.

Extraction 3

Another blockbuster by the Russo Brothers, Extraction 3 is also happening on Netflix. The film starred Chris Hemsworth as the former Australian SASR operation who works as a black-ops mercenary. The first film was the most-watched movie on Netflix in 2020, with 99 million views in the first month. The second chapter also did a good number, and another sequel points to another action-packed thriller. Moreover, Netflix’s head, Scott Stuber teased the return of Idris Elba and mentioned that the third installment is being carefully developed in order to live up to the first two. However, there is no production schedule set, but the movie is in the middle of “writing, prepping, and getting it ready.”

Must Read: The Morning Show Season 4: Everything You Need To Know About The Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News