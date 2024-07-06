Descendants: The Rise of Red is the fourth installment of the Disney musical fantasy franchise, which serves as a spin-off to the previous films. The movie is a direct sequel to the 2021 animated special, Descendants: The Royal Wedding.

With a combination of new stars and returning actors, the film is the perfect blend of novelty and nostalgia. While the first three installments in the franchise premiered directly on Disney Channel, Descendants: The Rise of Red is taking a different route.

How and When to Watch Descendants: The Rise of Red?

Instead of having a direct television premiere, Descendants: The Rise of Red is going to have a streaming release on Disney+. The movie arrives on the streaming platform on Friday, July 12th, 2024. Four weeks after its streaming debut, the spin-off will head to Disney Channel for its TV premiere on Friday, August 9th, 2024.

To watch the Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+, you need to subscribe to the streaming service. There are two types of plans offered on Disney+: a basic ads-supported plan at $7.99 per month and a premium ads-free plan at $13.99 per month.

What is Descendants: The Rise of Red About?

The film follows Red, the Queen of Hearts’ rebellious daughter who is invited to Auradon Prep by the headmistress Uma. However, Queen of Hearts holds an old grudge against Auradon and initiates an attack against the nation. Red then has to collaborate with Cinderella’s daughter, Chloe, to travel to the past and save Queen of Hearts from becoming a villain. Check out more about the film from its trailer below:

“Former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path,” reads the official synopsis.

Who Stars in Descendants: The Rise of Red?

The film stars Kylie Cantrall as Red and Malia Baker as Chloe Charming. The two leads are joined by China Anne McClain and Melanie Paxton, who reprise their roles from the original films as Uma and Fairy Godmother, respectively. The film also stars Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Brandy Norwood as Cinderella, and Paolo Montalban as King Charming.

The rest of the cast includes Levin Valayil as Aladdin, Shazia Pascal as Jasmine, Jeremy Swift as Merlin, Leonardo Nam as Maddox, Alex Boniello as Jack of Diamonds, Sam Morelos as Zellie, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Marissa “Mars” Kruep as young Maleficent, Joshua Colley as young Hook, Anthony Pyatt as young Hades, and Julee Cerda as Evil Stepmother.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is directed by Jennifer Phang from a script by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

