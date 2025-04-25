The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor keeping a secret from Nikki about the whole deal he signed with Audra. On the other hand, Claire opened up to her parents, Victoria and Cole, about her romance with Kyle and their decision to move in together despite Victor’s naysaying.

Lastly, Diane set the stage for a big reveal for Jack and Kyle with the Abbott mansion renovations. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 25, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around the Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 25, 2025

The final Y&R episode of the week features Diane pulling out all the stops to impress Jack. She was actively involved in the whole refurbishment of the Abbott Mansion. She recently surprised her husband, Jack, and son Kyle by looking at the remodeled place. Kyle expressed how truly cool it was.

But it’s not like he will live there anymore now that he is moving in with Claire into a new place. On the other hand, Jack simply stared at the decor in surprise and didn’t reveal his thoughts about all the changes. Is he going to reveal he loves them, or is his reaction going to be not savory?

Especially since it’s not a secret he doesn’t like too much change and is a sucker for nostalgia and old, happy memories. Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea questions Adam’s motives. What is this about? Is their unconvincing and second chance at romance failing already? Is she doubting him yet again?

How soon till they break things off, considering their only common link is their son Connor? Will Adam then resume his obsession with Sally? Or will he be stuck in a chemistry-less and forced relationship with Chelsea? More so when they start clashing based on how different they truly are.

Lastly, Lily gives Audra the third degree. The latter has been having a good time lately. She is in a steady relationship with Nate, and she just signed a massive deal with Victor that ensures a fully-funded business for her to run. In return, she’ll ensure Kyle and Claire’s relationship breaks apart. Just like Victor wants.

When Lily questions Audra, what could it be about? Is she going to ask him about the deal with Victor? Or is she going to ask her about her past with Holden? The latter has made it clear he still has unresolved feelings for Audra. How will she respond to Lily’s questions? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out!

