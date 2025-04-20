Salman Khan is well-known for his hot-headed nature. The Dabaang star has had great duels with Bollywood bigwigs, and he has no qualms about it. One such person with whom Salman had a rough start is director Kabir Khan. It was Yash Raj Films’ first project, starring Salman Khan, titled ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and director Kabir Khan was given the task to direct the spy-thriller.

However, Salman and Kabir Khan hadn’t worked together in the past, and there were bound to be some differences. While the movie did turn out to be a huge blockbuster success, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan did have some differences during the making of the film.

While Salman has never addressed it publicly, Kabir Khan did speak about it at a media event back in 2015. Ironically, that was during a media event before the release of Salman and Kabir Khan’s second collaboration, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

“There was a clash between Salman and me while we were working on ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. There was a tussle between us, and I feel it’s OK to have such things. As we were working for the first tíme together, there was a debate over how to work out things. Without such involvement, an actor would become brain dead,” Kabir told reporters at a promotional event of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’,” the Indian Express quoted Kabir Khan.

While the differences might have erupted, Salman and Kabir had resolved them. And their second collaboration (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) turned out to be a gigantic success. The emotional story of a Hindu man from India (Bajrangi) rescuing a Pakistani mute girl (Munni) did magic for Salman. The movie, which went on to fetch nearly Rs 918.18 crore worldwide, is considered one of the best works of Salman Khan.

Salman and Kabir even reunited for a third emotional-drama titled Tubelight, starring Salman’s brother, Sohail Khan, also. But the movie underperformed at the box office. After Salman’s recent release, Sikandar’s poor performance at the box office, it’s rumored that the actor has reached out to writer V. Vijayendra Prasad to write the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It has been reported that Prasad is working on a script, and once completed, Kabir Khan can be roped in to direct the sequel also.

It’s also believed that Kabir Khan brings out the best in Salman Khan, and therefore, the fans would be amazed to see their fourth collaboration at the box office.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: War 2: Hrithik Roshan Showers Praise On Jr. NTR, Calls Him His “Favorite Co-Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News