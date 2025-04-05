Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are all set to team up onscreen in the highly anticipated upcoming film, War 2. Fans have long been waiting to witness the duo on the big screen since the official announcement of their casting.

More recently, Roshan attended an event where he was asked about his favorite co-star. In response, the Bollywood heartthrob showered praise on his fellow War 2 star, saying, “My favourite co-star is actually Jr. NTR. I just did War 2 with him — he’s amazing, he’s brilliant, and he’s such a fine teammate.”

“I think we’ve done something really good, and I can’t wait for you all to watch it, WAR 2, 14th August!” Hrithik Roshan added. The movie, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe and

The sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War will arrive in cinemas before Independence Day 2025.

Jr. NTR is one of the biggest pan-Indian stars, having achieved remarkable success and stardom nationwide. While he has delivered some truly outstanding performances on screen, his War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan’s latest comments reveal that he has made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience and his co-stars.

In addition to preparing for War 2, Jr. NTR was recently seen in Japan to promote Devara. The audience’s love was visible, as a fan was seen speaking Telugu while calling him her inspiration. Audiences cannot wait to see Jr. NTR and Roshan together on screen in War 2 and the buzz surrounding the film continues to soar.

