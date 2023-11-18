Arnold Schwarzenegger is an actor turned politician who needs no introduction. He is a man with several talents and an impressive net worth of over $400 million. The actor possesses many precious items, but his car collection has popped our eyeballs out. From Bugatti Veyron to Excalibur and more, the action star has an insane collection of cars, and today, we have brought you a complete list of them along with their approximate price details.

Arnold, also known as Arnie, started as a bodybuilder and won the title of Mr Universe at around twenty. He is regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. He gained fame and popularity in Hollywood with films like The Terminator, Commando, True Lies, Predator, Total Recall, and many more. With time, he expanded his field and joined politics. In 2003, he was elected the Governor of California. The senior actor continues to entertain his admirers, and with that, he made a great fortune for himself.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was on Time’s list of 100 most influential people in 2004 and 2007. The actor has a remarkable career graph and a fantastic car collection. As per some reports, the net worth of his total car collection is allegedly above $4 million.

Let us look at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Garage & see what we can find!

1. Bugatti Veyron

First up on the list is the Bugatti Veyron, one of the world’s fastest and most expensive cars. It has a power of 1200 hp and an eight-litre W16 quad-turbo engine. According to reports, it costs around $1.9-$2 million.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in his Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse pic.twitter.com/XHNPLNCheb — Celebrity Rides (@CelebCarz) September 30, 2014

2. Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible

Again, a supercar in Arnie‘s collection is also known as one of the fastest convertible cars. It comes with a twin-turbocharged 6.0 liter W12 engine and has 621 hp. The price of this fancy car is around $328,000.

Citric yellow Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible pic.twitter.com/pOzk2YX1vM — Earl Karanja (@Earlsimxx) December 28, 2016

3. Custom Kreisel Electric G500

Arnold Schwarzenegger is no ordinary celebrity, and this car is again proof of that. Austrian battery specialist Kriesel made this EV model with 482 hp and two electric motors for the True Lies star. Arnie gave Kriesel a Mercedes G-Wagon and $1 million to convert it into an electronic vehicle.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will now drive a new custom all-electric Mercedes G-Class made by Kreisel Electric pic.twitter.com/joLXfpcSY1 — Mechnotechs (@mechnotechs) January 23, 2017

4. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster

The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster of Arnold Schwarzenegger has a 6.2 liter V-8 engine with 563 hp output. The car costs around $199,700.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Roadster Final Edition pic.twitter.com/2X4JvKc4EW — Mr Granite 🥁 (@bonolonation) May 24, 2022

5. Audi R8

Another luxury purchase on Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s list of fancy cars. The Audi R8 has four electric engines with 313 hp output, and its price is estimated to be around $200,000.

6. Porsche 997 Turbo Cabriolet

The convertible Porsche 997 of Arnold Schwarzenegger has a 3,8-litre twin turbo flat-6 engine with an output of 572 hp. The cost of this is an estimated $136,500.

Porsche 997 Turbo Cabriolet . pic.twitter.com/U3TquLacpU — layec (@LayecChristophe) June 10, 2021

7. Tesla Roadster

Around the time when Arnold Schwarzenegger was the Governor of California, he made this purchase to help out a start-up company from his state. It has a single electric motor with 228 hp. The car’s base model was around $98,950.

Tesla Roadster 2004-2006 “Straubel takes Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for a test drive in a Roadster” -Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson pic.twitter.com/Aow42ElOHY — Michael Rutchland (@MRutchland) September 24, 2023

8. Dodge Challenger SRT8

The Dodge Challenger SRT8 has a 6.1 liter Hemi V-8 engine with 425 hp output. The price of this bad boy is $37,995.

9. Hummer H1 Slant Back

Anyone owning a Hummer should thank Arnold Schwarzenegger for pestering AM General into making them. Initially, they were military vehicles called Humvees, and while shooting for his film Kindergarten Cop, Arnie came across this beast, and the rest is history. In 1992, after a lot of persuasion from the action star, the company made a civilian version of HUmvee called Hummer. Arnold acquired the first two cars and bought a few more later.

It has a 6.5-litre turbo-diesel V-8 engine with 215 hp output. The base model of this car is around $39,500.

Now live at BaT Auctions: 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha Slant Back Conversion. https://t.co/Wm3l669w0m pic.twitter.com/UQAncA4Epe — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) October 3, 2021

10. Mercedes-Benz Excalibur

This vintage piece has a 4.7 liter V-8 engine with leather interiors, costing around $89,000.

1934 Mercedes Benz 500K 540K Excalibur pic.twitter.com/h5xVICDnIg — Toe-Knee 🇨🇦 (@TonyLea17) June 11, 2022

Credit- Topspeed.com

