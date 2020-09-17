Bobby Lashley has quite open about his motive behind making a comeback to WWE in 2018. On several occasions, he has expressed his desire to face ‘the beast incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. Will his wish get fulfilled anytime soon? Well, the question has turned out to be a mystery now.

We all know, Lashley was said to fight Brock during Summerslam 2020 but looks like the company don’t want to utilise the beast for empty arena contests. Well, that sounds to be quite a sensible move but The Hurt Business’ member isn’t much happy about it. He has even issued an indirect warning to the company by proclaiming of offers from Bellator MMA, American brand where Lashley enjoyed a run during 2014-2018.

Talking to TV Insider, Bobby Lashley said, “I’m fighting until I can’t fight anymore. I just had a conversation with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship guy. We discussed going out there and doing a bare-knuckle fight. I still have an agreement with Bellator. I always thought I would find my way back to WWE.”

Bobby Lashley further added, “When I signed my Bellator contract, I had an out clause for the WWE. It said if WWE alone offered me a contract they would relieve me from the Bellator contract. [Bellator MMA President] Scott Coker is an amazing guy. The fact he gave me that contract was just incredible. But since he gave me it, I still have fights with Bellator and can fight with them, which is a really good thing,”

He further jokingly added that the fight with Brock Lesnar might become a reality when they both turn 60. He stated that it’s a public demand and WWE needs to fulfil it.

“Hopefully, the stars align for both of us. Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him,” Bobby Lashley concluded.

As of now, Lashley is a part of The Hurt Business in WWE. The stable even comprises of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

