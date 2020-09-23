With the coronavirus pandemic affecting the film schedule worldwide, any art – fan made or official – is something we keep looking forward to. Now a few new fan poster for a about the Sinister Six – a group of supervillains from Spider-Man’s enemy list – have been shared online. Scroll down to have a look at these posters.

The fan-made artwork features stars such as Jason Momoa, John Cena, Javier Bardem and Aaron Paul cast as members of the iconic supervillain team. We can only imagine how amazing it will be to see them all together fighting Tom Holland. The Sinister Six has yet to be made in a live-action film, despite Sony’s previous attempts at doing so. Fingers crossed, we could see them in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 or any other film in the future.

The artist behind the Spider-Man fan art, Jackson Caspersz Art, shared the posters made on Instagram. The post read, “New Sinister 6 Poster! The project finally comes to a finish. This was one of the most exciting pieces to work on during all this Covid bullsh*t. With everything being delayed and no hype in the air I was feeling unmotivated to draw. But you guys were really loving the Sinister 6 villains so here we are. I know Vulture should be in there but it’s a bit more fun to have all new guys haha. Let me know your thoughts and big props @stark46192 for the epic logo!”

The posters show John Cena as Sandman, Jason Momoa as Kraven the Hunter, Matthew McConaughey as Green Goblin, Javier Bardem as Doctor Octopus, Aaron Paul as Electro and Michael Mando as Scorpion. While the first poster shows the Sinister Six united as a team too against Spider-Man, the others give a close-up of each character.

Talking about the supervillain team, they were formed because of their shared hatred for Spider-Man. Although there have been multiple changes to the team, The Sinister Six have included characters like Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, Doctor Octopus, Venom, Rhino, Lizard, Kraven the Hunter and others.

What are your thoughts on the Spider-Man fan-made poster? Let us know in the comments.

