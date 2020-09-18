Here is a piece of excellent news for the fans waiting to watch “See season 2” on Apple TV+. The series which stars Jason Momoa is all set to resume filming in October. The second season which casts Dave Bautista was supposed to go into production earlier this year, but it got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The plot of “See” is fascinating. Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the story is set in a distant future where mankind is blind except for a pair of twins. The cast of the show is also very up and coming and includes Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks and Christian Camargo.

According to Deadline, season 2 of See will start filming at Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto on Fourteenth of October. The show is executive produced by Knight, Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Jonathan Tropper, who is also working as showrunner.

According to the entertainment portal, Jason Momoa thinks that his work in See is one of his best so far. He even compared his role in See with Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones. The actor said, “Just imagine if Khal Drogo actually lived on. He never got to be a father. I never got to fulfil any of that. Even in [Netflix’s Frontier], I had a kid and my family was taken from me.”

Jason Momoa added, “In this, by the second episode, I’m 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never experienced a dad role. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to these places before.”

Must Read: Selena Gomez & Blackpink Taking The Ice Cream Challenge Is The Coolest Thing On Social Media Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube