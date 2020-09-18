Selena Gomez & Blackpink Taking The Ice Cream Challenge Is The Coolest Thing On Social Media Today!

Selena Gomez recently left all the fans excited and happy after she collaborated with Blackpink on their new song Ice Cream. The song became an instant hit amongst the fans and within no time went on to become a chartbuster. Well, one thing that fans are still missing out is watching all these girls together. Because the members could not meet owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, all of them interacted via video calls and shot their parts of the music video in their respective locations.

Fans are still not over Ice Cream yet, and these girls have got another surprise for everyone. The singers decided to take up the Ice Cream challenge. Yes! You heard it right. Read on to know more about this challenge.

Blackpink and Selena Gomez have taken up the Icecream challenge, wherein they replicated their dance moves from the music video. Selena, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa recreated their dance steps from the music video for the TikTok challenge. Check out the video here.

In the video, Gomez sported a white tee with the word Vote written on it while she placed a bunch of flowers on her head. Jisoo wore a beige, fill-sleeved shirt with a black undershirt whereas Lisa sported an oversized cream sweater tucked into a pair of formal pants. Jennie sported a pair of checked pants with a chic printed top and a beret to complete her OOTD. At the same time, Rose donned a crop top and a single buttoned crop sweater with a pair of pants for the video.

A fan collaborated all the five videos and shared it on Twitter. Speaking with Radio.com, BLACKPINK gushed about working with Selena Gomez. Rosé said that the group was honoured to have received an opportunity to work with the singer. “I mean, we’ve really been big fans of her, ever since we were, like, trainees, growing up, watching her on TV, first of all, and listening to her music…big fans. We even practised [learning] her songs when we were trainees ourselves, so it’s just unbelievable that we get to work with her. She’s the sweetest person we’ve ever actually met,” the singer said on behalf of the group.

What do you think of this challenge?

