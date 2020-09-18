Miley Cyrus never fails to shock her fans. From her links ups to her breakups, everything is over the top, and she grabs all eyeballs every time. Recently she broke up with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson. After which the singer made it clear that she is very much ready to mingle. In fact, in a recent interview, the Midnight Sky singer expressed her love for Australian boys and hinted that she would go to Australia to search for a boyfriend in future.

Well, it looks like the Disney Alum is acknowledging her single status and how! Yet again, she has stunned her fans with her recent Instagram posts. One thing is for sure that Miley is not crying over her breakup. Read on to know what does the singer have in store for all of us.

Miley Cyrus’ recent Instagram posts scream of her singlehood. The 27-year-old singer stripped out of her pants and her shirt to pose completely topless while acknowledging her single status. Check out her posts below:

Cyrus put her fans in a trance when she posted a video seductively stripping out of her jeans, slowly unbuttoned her bottoms while flashing her flat and toned stomach in a tank top without a bra. Looking like a homemade movie that should come with a censor, Miley wasted no time dropping the nearly x-rated clip. Just when her followers didn’t think it could get any hotter, the star removed her tiny tank top.

Seductively dancing while taking off her clothes to her own lyrics, Miley Cyrus stripped to Midnight Sky in the background. “Bad a*s edit f*ck yeah,” she captioned the fan-edited clip. The singer made fans weak when she first showcased her nearly n*de body on her Instagram Story while declaring herself single.

Fans went crazy after this Stripping party on social media. “Beautiful!” one person wrote. “Damn Miley take that hand off,” added another. “You are gorgeous. Cody is missing out,” shared a third. Not everyone liked her video, though. Others thought her clip was a desperate cry for help. “U doing ok Miley? ” someone asked. “Bruh wtf?” questioned another.

Well what are your thoughts after having a look at Miley Cyrus’s latest posts?

Must Read: She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo REACTS As Tatiana Maslany Bags Disney+Marvel Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube