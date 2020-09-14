Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Upcoming Presidential Elections: “I Can’t Express The Importance Enough”

The upcoming American Presidential Election is of utmost importance, and many celebrities are talking about the same. The latest to join the list is singer-actress Miley Cyrus. Miley recently opened up about the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election. She also said that she would be encouraging her fans to vote as well.

Other celebs who have spoken about and encouraged fans and American citizen to participate in the elections. Some of these include Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

During an interview with Nova 96.9′s Fitzy & Wippa, Miley Cyrus said, “Listen I’m 27 and I know I’ve ever experienced an election this important in my life and hopefully not again in my lifetime. I can’t express the importance enough.” She added, “It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country.”

Talking about how young people are taking the initiative to be more involved in the upcoming election, Miley Cyrus said, “I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, really taking charge and getting mobilized working and advocating tirelessly. I really think so, I think that you know it’s kind of Rock bottom here right now.”

She continued, “I think it’s desperate times, I think people will really step up. I don’t believe in don’t worry be happy, I believe that worry is healthy. Worry is why we are washing our hands, wearing our masks, keeping our distance. I believe in realism and not saying everything is going to be okay.”

