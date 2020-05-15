Selena Gomez VS Miley Cyrus: When There Was A Cat Fight Over THIS Hollywood Hunk – CELEBRITY RIVALS #3

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus both had started as teen Disney stars. Cyrus had a show named ‘Hannah Montana’, while Gomez appeared in ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’. Both the queens had a massive fan following on the social media ever since they had made their debut, but not a lot of people know how their sweet friendship had turned sour!

Yes, you read that right. How many of y’all remember that Nick Jonas had also started his career around the same time and has a brief dating history before he finally settled down with our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra.

Back in 2008, Selena Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and also appeared in Jonas’s Brothers music video called ‘Burnin Up’. They were truly a match made in heaven and looked adorable together. However, before dating the Boyfriend singer, Nick had dated Miley Cyrus for almost two years till 2007. Soon after their break-up he was spotted with Gomez.

Both the queens had a crush on the same guy, which was Nick Jonas. Miley Cyrus was fortunate to carve her way before Salena Gomez could. This is the reason they had a feud with each other. Although a while ago, Selena told W magazine that there was nothing of this sort and denied all the rivalry rumours.

During the initial years, Salena Gomez was BFFs with another pop sensation, Demi Lovato. After the feud went viral, Lovato was seen hanging out with Cyrus and it let to the fall out between the two former BFFs.

Talking to W magazine, Salena Gomez clarified the rumours and said, “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

Currently, Salena Gomez is single and Miley Cyrus is dating her BFF and singer Cody Simpson. They are both contended in their lives and are happy with what they have!

