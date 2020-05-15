FRIENDS Trivia #23: Only THIS Lead Actor Was Allowed To Sit For Screenwriting In Order To Add More Punch Lines

It seems like this lockdown isn’t going to end anytime soon. But not to worry, we are trying our level best to get you the best FRIENDS updates and trivia. We hope you enjoyed our yesterday’s episode of trivia and we are back with a new one.

Do you know only one lead actor from the show was allowed to sit through the screenwriting meetings, any guesses who would that be? It was none other than the KING OF SARCASM, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing.

He would sit through those meeting and improvise on the punch lines and jokes in the script. And who are we even kidding, he had like the best punch lines and sarcasm and comebacks for his co-stars.

The super-popular series starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

Friends is one of the most-watched series on Netflix and the reunion episode is in the making. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the shootings all over the world of all our favourite shows are stalled and hence we will have to wait a little more the REUNION episode.

