WWE: Seth Rollins Finally Breaks Silence On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy News!

In the last episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch stunned the WWE universe when she announced that she is stepping away from the ring and relinquishing her title. Becky announced that her pregnancy is the reason to do so and she handed over her title to Asuka. For some days, her fiancé Seth Rollins remained silent in regards to the news of Becky’s pregnancy, but he couldn’t resist himself anymore and broke his silence on social media.

Becky broke the news of her pregnancy with a solid one-liner on RAW. While handing over the title to Asuka, Becky said – “You go be a champion because I’m going to go be a mother”. After controlling his excitement for some days, Seth expressed his happiness by sharing a picture of her lady love on social media.

Seth took to Instagram and shared a picture of Becky holding a pregnancy testing device with ‘pregnant’ written on it. Along with sharing the picture, Seth wrote – “I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me”.

Seth added – “Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been. December can’t come soon enough!!”.

Meanwhile, Seth failed to win back the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank.

