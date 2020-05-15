WWE: The Undertaker Makes A SHOCKING Revelation On His UFC Staredown With Brock Lesnar

Those who all loved the recent encounters between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, well be quite aware of their staredown at UFC 121. A verbal exchange between the both was witnessed and WWE benefitted a lot from the impact, the incident created. Addressing the same, the phenom now has made some shocking revelation about that moment.

Back in 2010, much before The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar’s face off at Wrestlemania 30, the two shared a heat at UFC 121. Taker was a spectator of Lesnar v. Cain Velasquez match. ‘The beast’ lost that match and while walking back from the octagon, he shared a ‘moment’ with the deadman. Now, speaking about the same, Taker has revealed that it was pre-planned.

Recently, while speaking to ESPN, The Undertaker said, “I was there to pick a fight. I was sent there personally to pick a fight. And I was unaware that Dana [White] had no clue what was going to happen, which I felt terrible about after. I thought there had been some discussion between him and Vince [McMahon]. At that time Brock was so hot in the MMA world, so obviously, it was like, ‘You know what? Why not try it?'”

“He knew I was going to be there, I don’t know how much he knew about what I was going to do. And it worked out because where I was at, he could’ve went another way, I got really lucky that he came by us. It worked out perfectly. He came right by me, and I was like, ‘you wanna do this?’. There it was, man. It blew up,” The Undertaker added further.

