Ric Flair Reveals His Greatest Match, Title Win & Best Match He Ever Watched During A Live Stream With Snoop Dogg!

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Snoop Dogg went live on The Nature Boy’s Instagram handle. While waiting for the rapper to join the stream, Flair answered some fan questions and revealed his greatest match, greatest title win, and the greatest match he ever watched as a fan.

Ric Flair named his career-threatening match against the heartbreak kid Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24, as his greatest match. That match ended the WWE career of Ric Flair and he calls it the greatest retirement in sports history. Flair said that the match with Shawn should’ve been his last match as he went on to join TNA post that, and wrestled in a few more matches. Flair mentioned that he has wrestled many great matches, but that match will remain the most memorable one.

When asked about his greatest title win, he said when he defeated Harley Race for the NWA World Heavyweight Title in the Steel Cage main event of Starrcade 1983, that’s his greatest title win.

Ric Flair mentioned that the greatest match he’s ever watched as a fan was Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania. However, it was not clear which match Flair was talking about as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have clashed at 2 WrestleManias – 25 and 26.

Flair concluded the stream by requesting fans to stay faithful and watch WWE. He also promoted WWE network’s special, The Undertaker’s “Last Ride”.

