Drew McIntyre Feels Only WWE Stars Deserve A Title Shot & Not THESE People

There’s a sort of connection between pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts. We have seen WWE stars like CM Punk, Ken Shamrock joining UFC, while superstars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley tried their hands at it and came back to pro-wrestling. Often such ‘UFC return’ wrestlers have been pushed by the company and seem like champion Drew McIntyre isn’t quite happy about it.

There are speculations that UFC star Colby Covington is all set to join WWE in 2021 and some big plans are already in the kitty for him. Speaking about the same, Drew McIntyre expressed that such UFC fighters don’t deserve a title shot straight away. He feels, they get an advantage over others, which isn’t the right thing.

While talking to Busted Open Radio, he says, “People recognize the global reach of WWE. They understand it’s a huge platform and opportunity. Obviously, if you’ve got any sense, you’re going to go for the top dog. I heard what he said; David vs. Goliath, it wouldn’t be a sanctioned match for WWE. This is how I see it; in WWE, I beat Brock Lesnar in five minutes. I don’t know how Colby would do in an MMA fight with Lesnar.

But in WWE, I beat him in five minutes. If he wants a bar fight, okay, I’m fine with that. Not for the title, only our superstars deserve a title shot. But I’m fine fighting anybody that’ll get more eyes on WWE…if you think I’ve never been in a fight, you’ve got another thing coming. If I’ve got to face him in a bar fight, that’s fine. I’ve got 100 pounds on the guy, I’ll knock him out, it’ll get some buzz. If he wants to fight, we’ll fight.”

Drew is truly making a sense here, isn’t he?

