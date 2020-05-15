Ellen DeGeneres STRUGGLING With Staff & Guests’ Mean Accusations, Is At The ‘End Of Her Rope’?

Ellen DeGeneres sent shock waves across the entire Entertainment industry. Courtesy the lockdown, where staff members of her show came forward and accused the US host of non-payment of dues. Soon after, it was Youtuber Nikkie De Jager and her former bodyguard who opened up about their bitter experiences too. All of it hasn’t really gone well with Ellen.

For the unversed, it was being said that up to 60% salary of the employees on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been reduced amid lockdown. This created a storm on the social media platforms with netizens backlashing Ellen for her unethical behaviour. While she preaches about being kind in every episode, fans were quick to point out the irony.

Now, if recent reports are to be believed, Ellen DeGeneres has been struggling deep inside. A source close to US Weekly reveals the same as, “Ellen is at the end of her rope.” Furthermore, it is being said that DeGeneres’ wife Portia De Rossi has come to her rescue. Portia has been there for Ellen, and has been backing her wife all throughout.

“Ellen’s so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy. Their home life is strained right now. Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is,” the source reveals further.

However, the Emmy winner has found a way to give it back to the haters. Ellen DeGeneres feels it’ll take more than just a Youtuber or a bodyguard to malign her image.

“Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her. Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day,” another source reveals to the development.

