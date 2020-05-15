FlashbackFriday: When Jared Leto AKA Joker Was Accused Of Gifting Used Condoms To Suicide Squad Co-Stars

A lot of actors are known to follow the process of method acting to get into their characters. Jared Leto is vocal about the fact that he does the same. To play Joker in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, the actor sunk completely into the character. There were reports that he used to do crazy things like the clown of crime would do. But what’s shocking was there were reports that he had gifted used condoms to his co-stars. That’s our #FlashbackFriday topic for today.

A few years ago, there were reports that Jared Leto gifted bizarre gifts to his Suicide Squad co-stars and crew members, including used condoms. Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn revealed that Leto had gifted her a live rat. The actor also gifted dead pig to some of them. But what grabbed criticism was the news that he gave used condom and s*x toys as gifts.

When the Oscar-winning actor was asked about it later, he denied the reports. Jared Leto told SiriusXM and Entertainment Weekly Radio, “There were some things that were mentioned about gifts and the fact that I was giving used condoms to people, which was not true. It was not true.”

The Suicide Squad actor further expressed his anger towards such reports that were written about him. Jared Leto said, “Some of the stuff that you do can go viral or get written about. Especially with The Joker, some of that stuff just took on a life of its own. And most of it was total bullsh*t. What are you going to do at that moment? It doesn’t matter how loudly you shout or hold up a sign with your pants off in Times Square, people are going to go with the story that they want to run. And it just wasn’t true.”

The reports did affect his image as people believed that he actually sent used condoms to his co-stars. What’s sad that even his performance as Joker in Suicide Squad failed to win hearts. It received mixed reactions, mostly criticism. Fans were upset that a talented actor like Jared Leto wasn’t used to his full skills and his make-up in the film also received backlash.

