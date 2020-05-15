Pirates of The Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp Fans, Film’s Producer Shares An Update About His Presence In The Film!

Pirates of The Caribbean 6 is going to be totally different for the films we saw earlier. It is being called a soft reboot and will star Avengers: Endgame actor Karen Gillan in the lead role. But earlier this week, there were reports that Johnny Depp will be reprising his role as Jack Sparrow in it.

Johnny was officially dropped from the franchise in 2018. When Pirates of The Caribbean 6 was announced, fans flooded social media requesting makers to bring the actor back. A few days later, Skyler Shuler addressed the rumours of Depp’s presence in the film. Now, the film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked about the same.

In an interview with Collider, Jerry was asked how will they bring back Johnny Depp in Pirates of The Caribbean 6. The producer gave a confusing answer but also hinted that they might have him in a limited capacity. Jerry Bruckheimer said, “The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be. So, we’re going to have to see.”

When asked about the current status of Pirates of The Caribbean 6, Jerry shared, “We’re working on a draft right now and hopefully we’ll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they’ll like it. We don’t know. We’ve been working on it for a little bit.”

Initially, the 6th film was to be written by Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. However, the duo walked out of the project later. The makers then hired Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and original Pirates of The Caribbean writer Ted Elliott to write the script. So it would be interesting to see what’s in the store for fans in the reboot starring Karen as the lead.

