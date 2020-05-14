FRIENDS Trivia #22: Not Ross, Joey Or Gunther – THIS Character Was Mad In Love With Jennifer Aniston!

Before the FRIENDS reunion episode comes around, reliving the old memories is a must! That’s why we decided to create an exclusive section for your fans, and we hope you guys are liking it! Our today’s trivia is about Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel Green. Such was her charisma, that easily fell in love with her. One such case was with one of the actors & no, it’s not David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) or James Michael Tyler (Gunther).

Remember Ben Geller? Yes, Ross and his homosexual wife, Susan’s kid. The character was played by brother Charles Thomson Allen and John Christopher Allen from FRIENDS season 3-5. Later, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse played the character from season 6-8. However, one of the boys was so in love with Jennifer Aniston that he would end up forgetting his lines while shooting. Can you guess?

Yes, the easiest guess! It is Cole Sprouse. The actor in an interview in 2017 revealed that he was madly in love with Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel. “I’m pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston, which the whole world had at that point. But I do remember being quite intimidated around her, because of that. I remember blanking on my lines, and having a kind of stage fright when she sat next to me on the couch in one episode,” shared Cole in a conversation with Today.com

The adorable not-so-little Ben also revealed how he would mess everything up during scenes with Aniston. In a conversation with New York Post, Cole Sprouse admitted having a crush on the beauty as he shared, “I had a really, really hard time working with [Jennifer] Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult.”

Well, anybody could easily fall in love with Jennifer Aniston and there’s no second doubt about that.

