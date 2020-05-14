Johnny Depp Libel Suit: Actor’s Ex-Girlfriends Vanessa Paradis & Winona Ryder Say He Was Never Violent With Them

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal fight has taken a new turn now. The actor’s ex-girlfriends Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder have come to his defence in his libel suit against the tabloid, The Sun. Both the actress stated that he was never violent with them.

Johnny Depp took legal action against The Sun’s publisher ‘News Group Newspaper’. In 2018, the tabloid called him a ‘wife-beater’ in one of their articles. The article was published when Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. On the other hand, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder have a different story to tell about their ex-boyfriend.

As reported by Independent, the counsels for Johnny Depp took statements from his ex-girlfriends. They will use it as evidence against the publisher. Vanessa said, “We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father. He was never violent or abusive to me.”

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp dated during the 90s. About the accusations on her ex, Ryder said, “I cannot wrap my head around [Heard’s] accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

About Winona and Vanessa’s claims, Amber Heard’s representative issued a statement – “In relation to Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder’s evidence, we are glad they did not have the same experience as Ms Heard. However, one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman.”

The trials of libel suit were supposed to be held on March 25 but due to COVID-19, it got postponed. The trial is now expected to held in London on July 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, the court gave Johnny Depp permission to file a defamation suit against Amber Heard. To add more to the chaos, cozy pics of Heard and Elon Musk went viral on the internet last month. These pics were from an elevator that is under Johnny’s property. Depp accused her of cheating on him with Musk when they were still married in 2015. While Amber hasn’t reacted to the allegations yet, Musk has called these affair rumours with Aquaman actress false.

