Avengers: Endgame Trivia #50: Hulk Was NEVER Always Green & His Original Colour Would Even SHOCK Mark Ruffalo!

It’s been an interesting ride discovering various Avengers trivia over the last couple of months. Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk wasn’t always Green! MIND-BLOWN, right? Wait till you hear what colour our very own Green monster was (or can we now say before he was our very own Green monster?).

We’ve always known our superheroes with their colours. Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has always been Red, Chris Evans’ Captain America have donned various shades of Blue, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther have colours in their names itself.

Similarly, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk was always Green for us until now. A theory published on TellTalesOnline (originally from CBR) suggests that Hulk was of a different colour at start. Read the trivia for yourself.

It goes as, “When he first appeared, Bruce Banner would transform into a grey-skinned Hulk. He was made green after the first few issues because when it came to printing comics, the grey tone in the four-colour printing process would come out different every time. Grey Hulk would come back as a smarter, more talkative form who took the alias Joe Fixit.”

This surely is one trivia that will stay with you for the rest of your life. Because, Grey Hulk? That shouldn’t have been a thing at first. But, now as it’s, share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!