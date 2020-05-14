Every fan of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has one thing on the top of their wishlist – to use his armour for once in real life. Though we bid adieu to Iron Man with Avengers: Endgame, the fans surely are bringing him back with one way or the another.

A fan has built an Iron Man armour that shoots a laser from the palms which look close to the real one. Of course, it doesn’t destruct anything and is just for fun and fans. Techmaster_2020 is the master-builder in the scene here. He has already amassed fan-following after his Mark I and Mark II designs.

Folks down at Comicbook had a conversation with Techmaster_2020 aka Matt Aitken. He informed, “As a facility, we go all the way back to Avengers with Iron Man, so we’ve done a lot of Iron Man suits. Iron Man 3, there’s a huge range of different suits that we developed for that one.”

He also adds, “But here, in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he’s got the Bleeding Edge nanotech that he’s developed. We worked that up for Infinity War originally, and that’s about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit.”

He also revealed how the tech was actually developed for Infinity War but worked till Endgame, “We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences. There’s the fight with Thanos towards the start of the third act, where he’s generating a device we called the Lightning Refocuser, something that is able to capture Thor’s lightning energy and then convert it into like a super blast of Iron Man repulsor energy, which he uses to attack Thanos. That was nanotech, and we got to contribute to the design of that particular manifestation of the suit’s tech.”

