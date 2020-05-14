Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Evans Wakes Up To THIS Cute Sight Every Day During Lockdown & We Envy Him!

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans knows how to make his fans happy. Last month, when he joined Instagram without giving a single clue, his fans went crazy. Within a day, he was followed by millions of people. The actor knows very well how to use his social media page, especially during the lockdown.

Due to COVID-19, the film industry has also come to standstill. Actors are either quarantining alone or with their family. But Chris Evans has a wonderful company to keep him busy and happy during these tough times. Well, it’s none other than his pet dog -Dodger. The Avengers: Endgame actor shared a new pic of his cute pet and the caption is adorable.

In the pic, Dodger is lying next to the Avengers: Endgame actor in his bed. For some reason, he has a poker face look. This is the adoring sight our Captain America gets to see every day and we totally envy him. He captioned the image, “Just woke up to this pillow hog.”

Check out the post below:

Fans were happy to see another post ft Dodger on Chris’ Instagram page. A lot of fans commented on the post saying this is the content they expect him to share as it makes them happy.

One of the fans wrote under the Avengers: Endgame actor’s pet pic, “In a time where things seem bleak, what the world needs now is more puppers pictures… oh and love sweet love and all that…”

Another commented, “i live for the dodger content. so pure. i need nothing more in life.”

