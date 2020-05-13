Avengers: Endgame Trivia #49: THIS Actor Knew About Iron Man’s Death For More Than A Year Even Before Joining MCU!

One thing Marvel doesn’t appreciate is spoilers. They made sure not a single spoiler is leaked of their films Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. However, some times, actors Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland ended up slipping out some information about the films.

But there are some actors who can remain tight-lipped about everything about their films. Thanks to MCU’s strict no-spoiler promotions during the release of Avengers: Endgame, they got the expected reactions from fans when they witnessed Iron Man’s death in the film.

When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man snaps his fingers to kill Thanos, as fans, we express joy. But in the next second, our heart breaks when we witness his death. During promotions, Avengers: Endgame cast made sure not to give out anything. But there’s one actor who knew about Tony Stark’s death and at that time, he hadn’t appeared in any MCU film. Yet, he never spoke about it.

That’s our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #49 for today. The actor who knew about Iron Man’s death for a long time was Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor appeared as Mysterio in 2019 film, Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland. The film released later after Endgame.

About the same, Jake Gyllenhaal told Comicbook, “I found out before. I mean, I read the script before and I knew and obviously I knew when [Spider-Man: Far From Home director] Jon [Watts] and I first met, you know, the explanation of how everything evolved and what was gonna happen in this. He had to give me the back story of what was going on there. So I’ve known for… I’ve known for about a year and a half.”

We admire Jake’s professionalism and we wonder how he managed to keep such a big spoiler with himself for more than a year!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!