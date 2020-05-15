Post Gulabo Sitabo, Now Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi To Release Digitally

Get set for a perfect class this summer, as Vidya Balan dons the hat of math whiz Shakuntala Devi, to teach the world the universal language of mathematics.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the much-awaited Hindi biopic will exclusively premiere for Prime members across 200 countries and territories.

Featuring the National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds.

Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideoIN with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime@sonypicsprodns @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/j1IExmE0AW — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) May 15, 2020

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of the legend's daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Amit will be essaying the role of Anupama's husband and Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law in the film.

“When I read the script, I got to know so much more about the life of the incredible Shakuntala Devi. I’m very excited to join a cast featuring a powerhouse talent like Vidya Balan and the amazing Sanya Malhotra. I look forward to bring Ajay’s character alive on the big screen,” said Amit.

The actor has been working with Menon for the last couple of weeks. “I respect her craft and precision. Her way of directing and story telling has enhanced my performance each day. She has helped me understand Ajay’s character and narrative in context to the overall story in a very engaging manner,” he said.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

