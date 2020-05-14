Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans Whether Or Not He Should Shave His Beard & Here’s What Deepika Padukone Commented

Deepika Padukone is clearly not too impressed with Kartik Aaryans newly-grown beard.

Kartik has been wearing a beard amid the lockdown, and the actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos. In one, he flaunts a stubble and in the other picture he has grown a heavy beard.

“Still confused sexy or jungli,” captioned the actor.

When Kartik went live on Instagram to ask fans whether he should shave off his beard or not, Deepika commented with an emoji of a girl raising her hand — which indicates that she wants Kartik to shave off his beard!

The actor also jokingly revealed during the live session that his mother has refused to give him food until he shaves off his beard.

