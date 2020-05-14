Porn Star Mia Malkova SHINES In The Teaser Of Ram Gopal Varma’s Climax!

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his maverick work and experimentation in films. Whether anyone likes or dislikes his work, RGV has always backed his work with his unique perception. Now, RGV is back in news due to his new film Climax. The film features American porn actress Mia Malkova in a lead role and the teaser of the same dropped today.

Climax marks the second collaboration between Ram Gopal Varma and Mia Malkova after 2018’s God, Sex and Truth (documentary). Spanning for 1 minute and 6 seconds, the teaser starts with Mia Malkova showing her alluring figure in the desert. It takes a twist when Mia Malkova and her boyfriend enter a ‘no entry’ zone in the desert and some unknown men chase them. We also get to see a trailer announcement towards the end, which will be out on 18th May at 9.30 am.

Check out the teaser below:

As per the teaser, Climax seems to be an action thriller with a unique twist for which Ram Gopal Varma is well known for.

Meanwhile, if not for the films, Ram Gopal Varma always grabs the eyeballs due to his social media controversies. Recently, he posted a throwback picture of actress Urmila Matondkar from her child artiste days in “Masoom”, but it is Varma’s bizarre play of words in the caption of the snapshot that grabbed attention. He wrote with the throwback “Masoom” pic: “Hey @shekharkapur This is a priceless team photo of ur evergreen great film ‘MASOOM’ ..Just can’t believe that little girl in ur hands grew up to become a ‘RANGEELA’.”

