DC Trivia #5: Not Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot Was Going To Play THIS Character In The Universe

DC Extended Universe introduced us to the powerful superheroes played by some amazing actors. We cannot imagine anyone playing Superman so well like Henry Cavill or Batman like Christian Bale did. Another fantastic actor we met in DC films is Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot entered the DC world with the film, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) as Diana Prince or Wonder Woman. Thanks to her performance and wonderful screen presence, she ended up getting a solo movie in 2017 titled Wonder Woman. But did you know the actress was first approached to play a different role in DCEU films?

Our DC Trivia #5 for today is the role Gal Gadot was initially going to play in DC film, Man of Steel (2013) starring Henry Cavill. As surprising it may sound but Gadot was going to play the role of Faora in MoS. She was looking forward to playing the villain character but had to walk out as she was pregnant.

In an interview with XNet, Gadot said, “When I was a month pregnant with (my daughter) Alma, I got an offer to be the evil Superman character. If I wasn’t pregnant I’d take the job, and there’s no way they would take me now to be Wonder Woman.” The role then went to actress Antje Traue.

Post Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman, Gal was next seen in another DC film, Justice League. The actress will again reprise her superhero character in the upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984. The film is helmed by Patty Jenkins and it is expected to hit the screens on August 14, 2020. The film also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

This was our DC trivia for today. We will share more interesting facts about your favourite films and superheroes every day.

