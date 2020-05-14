Former WWE Wrestler Dean Ambrose Feels The Undertaker Is Like A Comic Book Character

WWE legend The Undertaker recently faced AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36 and despite the absence of a live audience, the match entertained us to the core. It was a pleasure to watch the deadman in his badass gimmick and knocking out Styles like a boss. Post the match, from fans to renowned wrestlers, everyone shared their thoughts on first-ever boneyard match. And now, joining the list is former WWE wrestler Dean Ambrose.

Just like every one of us, Dean Ambrose thoroughly enjoyed the match and he also praised its film-like format. And of course, just like every other hardcore Undertaker fan, Dean was blessed to see the deadman in his cool avatar. He also said that the Taker is like a comic book character.

During a talk with Fightful Select, Dean was quoted saying, “I enjoyed the Boneyard Match; I thought that was cool. I thought that was really cool, too, because the Undertaker is a really beloved character. He’s like a comic book character.”

Meanwhile, after leaving WWE, Dean is fighting as Jon Moxley in AEW (All Elite Wrestling) and is already a star there. Apart from Dean, many other WWE stars like Chris Jericho and Goldust are also part of AEW.

Also, he spoke openly about his differences with Vince McMahon and also spilt the beans on being part of WWE again. As per Wrestling Observer, Dean said, “I would rather work in McDonald’s than be a producer in WWE. You talk about a thankless job…Or be on the creative team at WWE, I would rather like, tar driveways in the summer heat than be a creative member of the creative team in WWE.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!