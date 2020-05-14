WWE: New RAW Women’s Champion Asuka Rewards Herself With An Entertaining New Purchase!

Last Sunday, Asuka won the Money in the Bank contract and gained a chance to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Little did she know that when she opens her briefcase, she will be crowned as the new champion. This happened on the recent episode of RAW when Becky Lynch revealed that she is pregnant and will be handing over her title to Asuka. To double this celebration, the new champion has rewarded herself with a new purchase.

To treat herself, Asuka has brought a big collection of video games that is Arcade 1Up’s new Capcom head to head gaming table. The setup includes many games like Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Turbo Hyper Fighting, Darkstalkers, Commando, Final Fight, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Street Fighter II: Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, and Super Street Fighter II: Turbo. As the next episode of RAW has already been recorded by WWE yesterday, Asuka will be enjoying all these games as she has enough time to play each one of them.

Asuka took to Twitter and along with sharing a picture of the setup, she wrote: “treat myself🤡”.

Among the other things she does in her personal life, Asuka is most committed to playing video games. Her passion for video games is not only restricted to video game consoles, but also full-fledged arcades.

Since her debut in 2015, in no time Asuka has become one of the most accomplished stars in WWE. In 2017, she made history by breaking Goldberg’s record of undefeated streak that he achieved in WCW.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!