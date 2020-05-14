SHOCKING! Angelina Jolie Was Dumped By Mick Jagger For THIS Actress

Angelina Jolie is breathtakingly beautiful, and multiple Hollywood actors had been drooling over her in the past. While Brad Pitt remains a classic example, her relation with Jonny Lee Miller was talk of the town too. But did you know the Salt actress once dated The Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger? To add on, he also dumped her for another actress.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie had collaborated with The Rolling Stones for their music video, Anybody Seen My Baby. The beauty opted for a shaved head and portrayed the role of stripper. It was then that Mick Jagger laid his eyes on her and was behind Angelina for 2-long-years.

Later, when the actress called quits with Jonny Lee Miller, Jolie finally decided to give Mick Jagger a chance. According to Christopher Anderson’s book ‘Mick: The Wild Life And Mad Genius,’ The Rolling Stones guitarist took Angelina Jolie for a party but ditched the Maleficent actress to be with Charlie’s Angels actress Farrah Fawcett.

“She scares me a little, I like that,” Mick Jagger had said for the first time when he saw Angelina Jolie.

However, later as per Christopher Anderson, “It was very brief, but what makes it fascinating is that it happened when Angelina Jolie and Mick were attending a party and he disappeared with Farrah.”

Although the musician came back to the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress for a chance, their relationship went on and off until they finally decided to call it quits.

Angelina Jolie later moved on with Billy Bob Thornton, with whom she got married in 2000. That didn’t last either and the relationship ended in 2003.

But can you even believe somebody could leave Angelina Jolie for another woman? The truth is indeed harsh!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!