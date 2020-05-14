WWE: The Undertaker FINALLY Talks About His Final Match & We Couldn’t Agree More

He’s been performing inside those four ropes for almost three decades now and still refusing to slow down. Yes, we are talking about WWE’s legend The Undertaker. As we saw in her the first episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, his last match was supposed to be at Wrestlemania 33, but it turned out to be as planned.

Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker on several occasions has expressed that he wants his career to end on a high note. As the character is amongst the all-time greats, he doesn’t want to disappoint fans with a half baked match. And this is the very reason why he didn’t retire after a match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. The Undertaker thinks that the match didn’t live the hype.

The Undertaker was last seen against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36. Although it was a successful affair, the phenom still refuses to give up. While speaking with People.com, he says, “When you’re thinking of the old school Undertaker, that’s not a character that comes down to the ring and says, ‘Thank you for being with me for 30 years. It’s been a great career. I want to thank…’ That’s not what that guy does if you’re being true to the character and what people want to see.”

The Undertaker further adds, “I’ve had this amazing career, I’ve been so blessed to have this career and far exceeded the expectations of when I got in this business. But I kind of want the John Elway ending, you know? The John Elway ending, when he went out and he won a couple of Super Bowls and then retired. Or Peyton Manning, he wins the Super Bowl, then retired.”

The Undertaker seals it off by revealing that he wants to give it all in the match, every bit of ‘the deadman’. “When I’m looking at it, I want that match, that match when it’s just like, ‘Oh yeah. Bam. I still got it. I got gas in the tank, I tore it down. Now walk away.,” he signs off.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!